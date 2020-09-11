UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clarification With Respect To Circular No. 27 Of 2020

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:56 PM

Clarification with respect to Circular No. 27 of 2020

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Insurance Division Friday issued a clarification with respect to the Circular No. 27 of 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Insurance Division Friday issued a clarification with respect to the Circular No. 27 of 2020.

The Insurance Ordinance, 2000 (the "Ordinance") provides a comprehensive framework for addressing complaints of the policyholders against the respective insurance companies,said a press release issued here.

Three forums, which are independent from the SECP, are available under the Ordinance comprising of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Small Dispute Resolution Committees and Insurance Tribunals.

For effective redress of policyholders' complaints, it is important that policyholders are aware of the recourse available to them and SECP has undertaken efforts to ensure that policyholders are well aware of the compliant resolution forums.

Over the years, SECP has observed that policyholders, without first approaching the respective insurers for settlement of their claims or resolution of their grievances, are directly filing their complaints with the SECP as well with other grievance handling forums. So, for bringing awareness among policyholders, SECP has issued Circular 27 of 2020 dated September 4, 2020 to ensure that policyholders, as a first step, approach the respective insurer for settlement of their claims and in case their claims are not settled or their grievances are not resolved, they may file their complaints with the Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Small Dispute Resolution Committees, Insurance Tribunals and SECP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) May September 2020 From

Recent Stories

National Assembly Law panel seeks reports from IGP ..

45 seconds ago

DNA test report should be accepted as evidence in ..

47 seconds ago

Senate body seeks "forensic report" of pilots' Exa ..

49 seconds ago

PCFA kicks off plantation drive in Hazara division ..

50 seconds ago

Fifteen killed, 500,000 evacuated as western US bu ..

52 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner visits newly constructed build ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.