Cleanup of Oil Spill on Northern Sakhalin Shore to Take 3 Days - Authorities

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, June 14 - It will take three days to clean up the coast of the Russian town of Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinskiy, on northern Sakhalin Island, following an oil spill, the regional government said on Monday.

On Sunday, the authorities reported that algae presumably covered with fuel oil were washed ashore off the Tatar Strait. The initial evaluation showed that the shore near the village of Due, the Three Brothers rocks, a former oil depot, and the village of Polovinka were all polluted. A probe into the incident was launched.

"The cleanup of the sea coast from oil products has begun in Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinskiy .

.. The operation is set to last three days," the government said, specifying that water and soil samples were earlier taken from different areas of the spill.

The specialists plan to clean up the territory near the former oil depot on Monday. They will pick off the contaminated algae and place them in sealed plastic bags, which will then be transported to the south of the island for decontamination. The residents of Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky are also offering their help in cleaning up the coast.