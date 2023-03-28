(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Climate activists have been blocking the road to an oil refinery belonging to the OMV Group in the city of Schwechat near Vienna since Tuesday morning over the European Gas Conference, the Block Gas environmental movement said.

"300 people are blocking the road access and rails of OMV's oil refinery. OMV is the sponsor of the European Gas Conference.

We demand the expropriation of fossil corporations," the Block Gas Alliance tweeted.

The activists also said that today's protest was part of a series of actions aimed at sabotaging the three-day European Gas Conference, a high-level event that brings together leaders of the fossil fuel industry, such as Shell, Total and BP, top-tier investors and politicians to discuss major energy projects.

The annual conference takes place in Vienna. This year the event will take place from March 27-29.