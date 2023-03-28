UrduPoint.com

Climate Activists Blocking Road To OMV Group's Oil Refinery Near Vienna

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Climate Activists Blocking Road to OMV Group's Oil Refinery Near Vienna

Climate activists have been blocking the road to an oil refinery belonging to the OMV Group in the city of Schwechat near Vienna since Tuesday morning over the European Gas Conference, the Block Gas environmental movement said

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Climate activists have been blocking the road to an oil refinery belonging to the OMV Group in the city of Schwechat near Vienna since Tuesday morning over the European Gas Conference, the Block Gas environmental movement said.

"300 people are blocking the road access and rails of OMV's oil refinery. OMV is the sponsor of the European Gas Conference.

We demand the expropriation of fossil corporations," the Block Gas Alliance tweeted.

The activists also said that today's protest was part of a series of actions aimed at sabotaging the three-day European Gas Conference, a high-level event that brings together leaders of the fossil fuel industry, such as Shell, Total and BP, top-tier investors and politicians to discuss major energy projects.

The annual conference takes place in Vienna. This year the event will take place from March 27-29.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Protest Oil Road Vienna Alliance March Gas Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Serbia to Buy 3.5Mln Cubic Meters of Greek Gas Per ..

Serbia to Buy 3.5Mln Cubic Meters of Greek Gas Per Day Through Bulgaria - Vucic

50 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace&#039;s Ramadan lectures ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace&#039;s Ramadan lectures open

20 minutes ago
 Biden to Meet With Argentinian President Fernandez ..

Biden to Meet With Argentinian President Fernandez on Wednesday - Kirby

9 minutes ago
 Greek Parliament to Be Dissolved Before Orthodox E ..

Greek Parliament to Be Dissolved Before Orthodox Easter - Government Spokesman

9 minutes ago
 c

C

9 minutes ago
 Caution in crisis-hit Israel as talks set to start ..

Caution in crisis-hit Israel as talks set to start

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.