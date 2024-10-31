Open Menu

Climate Change Impacts Can Lead 17% GDP Drop In Developing Asia-Pacific 2070: ADB Study

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Climate change impacts can lead 17% GDP drop in developing Asia-Pacific 2070: ADB study

The impacts of climate change could reduce 17% gross domestic product (GDP) in developing Asia and the Pacific by 2070 under a high-end greenhouse gas emissions scenario, rising to 41% by 2100, according to Asian Development Bank (ADB) new research

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The impacts of climate change could reduce 17% gross domestic product (GDP) in developing Asia and the Pacific by 2070 under a high-end greenhouse gas emissions scenario, rising to 41% by 2100, according to Asian Development Bank (ADB) new research.

Rising sea levels and falling labor productivity would cause the greatest losses, with lower income and fragile economies hit hardest. The new research, presented in the inaugural issue of ADB’s Asia-Pacific Climate Report, details a series of damaging impacts threatening the region.

If the climate crisis continues to accelerate, up to 300 million people in the region could be threatened by coastal inundation, and trillions of dollars of coastal assets could be damaged annually by 2070.

“Climate change has supercharged the devastation from tropical storms, heat waves, and floods in the region, contributing to unprecedented economic challenges and human suffering,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

“Urgent, well-coordinated climate action that addresses these impacts is needed before it is too late. This climate report provides insight into how to finance urgent adaptation needs and offers promising policy recommendations to governments in our developing member countries on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at lowest cost,” he said.

The report finds that regional public sentiment supports climate action. In an ADB climate change perception study this year, 91% of respondents across 14 regional economies said they view global warming as a serious problem, with many seeking more ambitious government action. 

Adaptation responses need to be accelerated to address growing climate risks, along with an imperative to greatly upscale adaptation-focused climate finance.

The report values annual investment needs for regional countries to adapt to global warming at between $102 billion and $431 billion—far exceeding the $34 billion of tracked adaptation finance in the region in 2021–2022.

Government regulation reforms and enhanced recognition of climate risks are helping attract new sources of private climate capital, but far greater private investment flows are needed. 

On the mitigation front, the report shows the region is well placed to embrace renewable energy in driving a transition to net zero, and that forging ahead with domestic and international carbon markets can help achieve climate action goals cost effectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Threatened Gas Asian Development Bank Market From Government Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punja ..

Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punjab

15 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,319 poin ..

PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,319 points

9 minutes ago
 Global stocks decline after weak Wall Street lead

Global stocks decline after weak Wall Street lead

9 minutes ago
 Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automo ..

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape

2 hours ago
 Botswana counts votes as ruling party vies to exte ..

Botswana counts votes as ruling party vies to extend six-decade rule

9 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in October

9 minutes ago
2024 University Alliance of Belt & Road forum high ..

2024 University Alliance of Belt & Road forum highlights digital, green developm ..

9 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

7 minutes ago
 Bank of Japan leaves main interest rate unchanged

Bank of Japan leaves main interest rate unchanged

7 minutes ago
 Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

3 hours ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

3 hours ago
 UVAS arranges seminar, cooking competition to mark ..

UVAS arranges seminar, cooking competition to mark World Food Day

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business