UrduPoint.com

Climate Focus Shouldn't 'dilute' Africa Development Needs: World Bank Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Climate focus shouldn't 'dilute' Africa development needs: World Bank official

The World Bank must ensure that its ambitious climate agenda does not come at the expense of the pressing development needs of its African members, a senior bank official said Friday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ):The World Bank must ensure that its ambitious climate agenda does not come at the expense of the pressing development needs of its African members, a senior bank official said Friday.

"We want to make sure that the development agenda is not diluted in the climate agenda," Abdoul Salam Bello, a member of the bank's executive board, said in an interview on Friday.

Bello represents the interests of 23 African countries on the World Bank's executive board, including Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The World Bank estimates that developing countries will need $2.4 trillion every year for the next seven years just to address the costs of climate change, conflict, and the pandemic.

- No development trade-off - Bello said his members all support the Bank's ambitious climate plans -- but they don't want to see other crucial ambitions sidelined in the fight against climate change.

"The climate agenda is really something that we have been living through, where we say we need to address more resources to help address those challenges going forward," he said.

But he added: "Climate is important, but we don't want to have a trade-off where we have an agenda that will be climate versus development." Alongside addressing climate change, the World Bank must continue to support the implementation of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, Bello said, which include eradicating poverty and hunger and supporting gender equality.

Bello said the ongoing lack of access to cheap, abundant electricity is the most pressing issue for many of his 23 members.

"You have 600 million Africans who don't have access to electricity," he said. "So how can we have economic transformation in our countries if the basic access for inclusivity is not there?" "This is a challenge, this is a key issue," he said.

- Backing for Ajay Banga - Bello said that many of the 23 African countries he represents support Ajay Banga, the US candidate to lead the World Bank.

As the sole nominee for the job, Banga is widely expected to replace David Malpass, who is stepping down early from the role amid criticism over his climate stance.

The hope is that Banga will "help strengthen the focus of the World Bank on Africa," Bello said.

"We believe that his role will be very important in helping the World Bank Group in private capital mobilization going forward," he said.

Bello said the private sector will be "much more important" in the future because of the sheer scale of financing needs to meet the challenges posed by climate change.

"We need to match the ambition -- the political ambition -- to address the level of challenges to match those with the resources that the institution needs," Bello said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa World Bank United Nations Electricity Job Bank Bello David Lead Ivory Coast Equatorial Guinea Congo All From Million

Recent Stories

LAS Secretary General Calls for Immediate Ceasefir ..

LAS Secretary General Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Sudan

10 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Slaps Sanctions on 692 Russian Individua ..

Zelenskyy Slaps Sanctions on 692 Russian Individuals, Entities - Decrees

10 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Sheikh Rasheed's indictment in Zard ..

Court adjourns Sheikh Rasheed's indictment in Zardari conspiracy case

10 minutes ago
 EU Urges Sides in Sudan to Cease Fire - Borrell

EU Urges Sides in Sudan to Cease Fire - Borrell

10 minutes ago
 SSC candidate with 30 bore revolver, bullets arres ..

SSC candidate with 30 bore revolver, bullets arrested from examination centre

22 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar holds virtual meetin ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.