Climate-smart, health-responsive infrastructure national priority: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday launched AIIB’s flagship report titled "Asian Infrastructure Finance 2025: Infrastructure for Planetary Health," terming it timely and deeply relevant to Pakistan’s national and global development goals.

The event was jointly organized by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

Speaking to a distinguished audience comprising experts from PIDE, representatives of AIIB, development partners, and leaders from across sectors, the minister emphasized that Pakistan was standing at a critical moment, a point where infrastructure must not only support economic growth but also safeguard the health of its people and the health of the planet.

Ahsan Iqbal underlined that infrastructure today encompassed much more than roads, buildings, or power plants. "It is equally about the air quality, the water nation drinks, and the healthcare systems that protect its people."

He said this broader definition of infrastructure touched the idea of planetary health, where human health was intrinsically linked to the health of nature and the planet.

Ahsan Iqbal made clear that the Government of Pakistan was not allowing any infrastructure project to move forward unless it took into account climate resilience, public health, and environmental protection.

He affirmed that working in silos has ended, as every sector and system, be it hospitals, schools, transport systems, sewage networks, or electricity grids, must be integrated and climate-ready to remain functional and safe during natural disasters.

The minister added that the government recognised the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and was actively investing in solar, wind, and green hydrogen technologies as part of its transition to cleaner energy.

He stated that Pakistan was embracing nature-based solutions, highlighting ongoing initiatives such as planting mangroves along the country’s coastal areas and developing green parks in cities, calling these smart, cost-effective, and equitable methods to enhance resilience.

Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that the data in the AIIB report echoed Pakistan’s lived reality, diseases were rising due to floods and substandard water systems, food insecurity was worsening due to changing rainfall patterns, erratic rains are contributing to higher infant mortality, and lead pollution from industries and batteries was damaging children’s health and brain development.

He stressed that these phenomena were not abstract projections but were unfolding across Pakistan in real time.

From floods and heatwaves to smog and water shortages, the impacts of climate inaction have become embedded in daily life.

The minister assured that Pakistan was not beginning from scratch, adding the government has already started aligning national plans with the concept of planetary health.

He specifically cited the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative and the government’s Five Es Framework as part of a comprehensive national agenda to promote climate-smart, health-responsive, and inclusive infrastructure.

Under Uraan Pakistan, he said the government has begun transitioning to zero-emission electric buses in public transport, restoring riverbanks and wetlands to reduce flooding risks and promote green tourism, and upgrading healthcare centres to make them energy-efficient and resilient in the face of disasters.

He highlighted that these efforts were well-aligned with the principles highlighted in AIIB’s report, which promoted a transformative model of infrastructure that linked sustainability with biodiversity conservation, public health outcomes, and climate resilience.

Citing findings from the Global Commission on Adaptation, Ahsan Iqbal noted that every dollar invested in climate-resilient infrastructure could generate a fourfold return by avoiding future losses.

He said Pakistan was incorporating urban green infrastructure solutions, including green belts, permeable surfaces, and climate-sensitive zoning regulations, which were proven to reduce urban temperatures by up to 4°C and mitigate extreme heat, particularly in cities like Jacobabad and Lahore.

He added that the restoration of mangroves in coastal areas, already underway in Pakistan, was reducing storm damage by up to 30 to 50 percent while simultaneously improving fish livelihoods.

Ahsan Iqbal stated that historically, infrastructure planning in Pakistan has prioritized quantity over quality and expansion over resilience.

He affirmed that the government was turning this page decisively and committed to a new era of planning grounded in the principles of climate-smart, health-protective, inclusive, and sustainable infrastructure development.