MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The closure of Libya's largest oil fields is posing a threat to domestic oil production in long-term, the Ministry of Oil and Gas of the Libyan Government of National Unity said on Saturday.

On Thursday, production at El Feel, Sharara and 108 oilfields was shut down by the Al-Zawi tribe protesting against the abduction of a former finance minister, Faraj Bumatari.

"Their (closure) is dangerous for the Libyan oil market, since the loss of confidence in the continuity of Libyan oil supplies to the world market will lead to the fact that oil from Libya will not be sold, or demand for it will decrease," the ministry said on social media.

The ministry additionally stressed the risks of the irretrievable loss of Libyan oil importers and warned of the possible return of force majeure to the oil fields.

The Libyan parliament accused the country's Internal Security Agency of abducting Bumatari and urged Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh to ensure the safety of the former minister. Bumatari is a prominent figure in the Al-Zawi tribe, members of which comprise the majority of workers at Libya's southeastern oil fields.