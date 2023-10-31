Closure of power looms to open floodgate of unemployment: Mian Idrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Former FPCCI, FCCI President and Lions Club International Director Mian Muhammad Idrees has warned that the closure of power loom units will open a floodgate of unemployment besides negatively impacting national exports.

Talking to a delegation of the All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPA), he assured it of complete support to resolve genuine issues at the federal, provincial and local level.

Mian Muhammad Idrees, who is also a leader of the National Group, said that power looms were an integral part of the textile sector which play a key role in earning precious foreign exchange in addition to providing jobs to millions of workers; hence problems faced by it should be resolved on a priority basis

He asked them to write a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Provincial Minister Mr. SM Tanvir so that he could arrange for a meeting of the APCPA for the expeditious resolution of their problems.

About the increase in electricity rates, he said that it was a Federal issue, however, the government should revisit its decision for the survival of the industrial sector. He said that the closure of power loom units would open a floodgate of unemployment. "Joblessness will further deteriorate law and order.

Hence, reasonable electricity rates may be offered to the industrial sector," he added.

He appreciated the efforts of the government to control pollution by encouraging renewable energy resources and said the government must provide 50% subsidy to small and medium units for the purchase of costly solar panels.

"The caretaker government must understand the economic crisis in the country and in the prevailing situation it should not use coercive measures to recover social security and EOBI contribution from the crisis-ridden power loom sector."

He also supported the exemption of withholding tax in electricity bills once and for all, instead of forcing them to get this exemption every year. He assured them to take up the issue of weaving city in FIEDMC with quarters concerned.

He said that a meeting of APCPA with Minister SM Tanvir would be arranged during next week so that they could directly interact with the minister and convey their grievances to him.

The meeting was also attended by Ejaz Ahmed Nagra, chairman APCPA, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz, Rana Aamir, Khurram Akhlaq, Chaudhry Abdul Quddus, Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad and Kashif Zia of PHMA.

Later they also discussed business and chamber-related issues.