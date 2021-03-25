CM' aide directs early practical work on Buner Marble Estate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Communication and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan has directed the concerned authorities for acceleration of the pace of steps for the establishment of Buner Marble Industries Estate and ensuring of early practical work on it.

He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting regarding the establishment of Buner Marble Industries Zone here the other day, said an official news release issued here on Thursday.

Beside, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Economic Zones Development and Management Company (EZDMC), Javed Khattak, Director General (DG) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Amjad Ali Khan and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

On this occasion, CEO KP EZDMC Javed Khattak gave a detailed briefing regarding progress on the project and said that the proposed marble city would provide state of the art facilities to the investors of marble sector.

He said that the establishment of the specified estate would help bring all marble units across the district to single place.

Speaking on the occasion, the special assistant said that the provincial government is working on priority basis for establishing marble zones across the province at specified sites to prevent the pollution of water and environment and promote marble industries.

The establishment of such industrial zones would help in environmental protection and sustainable industrial development in the province.

He said that the project of the establishment of industrial estate in Buner is highly important project that will not only minimize the issue of environmental pollution rather will also generate additional employment opportunities for the locals.