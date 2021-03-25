UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM' Aide Directs Early Practical Work On Buner Marble Estate

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

CM' aide directs early practical work on Buner Marble Estate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Communication and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan has directed the concerned authorities for acceleration of the pace of steps for the establishment of Buner Marble Industries Estate and ensuring of early practical work on it.

He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting regarding the establishment of Buner Marble Industries Zone here the other day, said an official news release issued here on Thursday.

Beside, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Economic Zones Development and Management Company (EZDMC), Javed Khattak, Director General (DG) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Amjad Ali Khan and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

On this occasion, CEO KP EZDMC Javed Khattak gave a detailed briefing regarding progress on the project and said that the proposed marble city would provide state of the art facilities to the investors of marble sector.

He said that the establishment of the specified estate would help bring all marble units across the district to single place.

Speaking on the occasion, the special assistant said that the provincial government is working on priority basis for establishing marble zones across the province at specified sites to prevent the pollution of water and environment and promote marble industries.

The establishment of such industrial zones would help in environmental protection and sustainable industrial development in the province.

He said that the project of the establishment of industrial estate in Buner is highly important project that will not only minimize the issue of environmental pollution rather will also generate additional employment opportunities for the locals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Company Progress Buner Amjad Ali All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Employment

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,043 new COVID-19 cases, 2,200 reco ..

28 minutes ago

Malaysian Diplomat Hopes For More Military Coopera ..

6 minutes ago

Tree plantation vital to keep atmosphere pollution ..

8 minutes ago

S.Africa's top court hears bid to jail 'cynical' Z ..

8 minutes ago

Suez Canal 'temporarily suspending navigation': au ..

8 minutes ago

RCEP to boost service trade of member countries: c ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.