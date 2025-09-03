CM Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme Phase-II To Be Launched Soon: Chaudhry Shafay
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chudhry Shafay Hussain said on Wednesday that
following success of the first phase of Chief Minister’s Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme, the the second phase will be initiated soon.
Chairing an important meeting here at Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) House, he
revealed that under this initiative, Rs. 90 billion interest-free loans would be given through
four loan schemes benefiting over 5,500 businesses across Punjab.
Chudhary Shafay Hussain reviewed PSIC’s overall performance and ongoing initiatives. He stated, Punjab government is committed to support entrepreneurship, small-scale industries, and artisans by ensuring access to financing and infrastructure development.
The Minister announced a comprehensive upgradation program for 23 small industrial estates in Punjab, scheduled to begin in October with an estimated cost of Rs. 2.75 billion. The programme aims to improve cleanliness, establish green belts, improve industrial infrastructure, and ensure the provision of missing facilities.
Chaudhary Shafay Hussain stressed the need to promote handicrafts through effective marketing, particularly online platforms, to earn valuable foreign exchange. He directed that embassies be actively engaged to promote PSIC’s handicraft shops and further instructed officials to explore transitioning small industrial rstates to solar energy.
He also issued directives to vigorously pursue pending legal cases regarding the establishment of Surgical City in Sialkot and Industrial Estate-II in Gujrat.
During the briefing, PSIC Managing Director Saira Umar highlighted steps taken for artisan development, including the registration of artisans to promote traditional crafts. She further reported on the successful upgradation of the Gandhara Artisan Village in Taxila.
Senior directors and officials of PSIC were also attended the meeting.
