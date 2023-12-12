Open Menu

CM Chairs Meeting On Sialkot BFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

CM chairs meeting on Sialkot BFC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting on the project of the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC).

According to the SCCI, the chief minister briefed the house on the successful launch of BFC in Lahore and announced the establishment of the same in important business districts of Punjab.

He announce the establishment of Sialkot BFC on a priority basis.

The Secretary Industries was directed to visit the Sialkot Chamber to finalize the matters.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abdul Ghafoor Malik and officials from other chambers including LCCI, RCCI, GCCI, MCCI, and FCCI attended.

The Business Facilitation Centre is the in initiative of the government of Punjab to provide one-window services to businesses as well as new investors to get all relevant NOCs/approvals under one roof.

