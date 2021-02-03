CM Covid Fund to be used for vaccines procurement: Hashim

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) ::Chief Minister's Covid Fund will be used for vaccines procurement while the decision of vaccinated to the government employees or only deserving people would be made in the light of the recommendations of the finance and health departments.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht disclosed this while presiding over the 52nd meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development here on Wednesday.

Further, increase in incentives of the doctors and other staff of the Specialized Healthcare Department would be made in accordance with the individual performance, he added.

Hashim Jawan said, the condition of performance-based additional incentives to improve service delivery would be gradually extended to all social sector entities. Three new service centers would be set up in three more districts in the ongoing financial year under the Punjab Information Technology Board.

In the new financial year, he said, the board will ensure the presence of service centers in each district. Further, Allama Muhammad Iqbal Wall would be constructed in Iqbal Park. The department should ensure the protection of the importance of cultural heritage during the renovation of historic buildings and gardens.

The provincial minister directed the health department to provide doctors and medical staff in hospitals.

Develop a strategy for consulting consultants from the private sector to evaluate performance. He also instructed for increasing reliance on non-human resources to monitor performance. He believed that individual performance reports would create opportunities for correction of negligence.

More than 12 recommendations were made by various departments in the meeting. Funds for payment of salaries of daily wage employees of Vocational Training Centers and grant-in-aid for bone transplant for Lahore High Court Judge Shakeel-ur-Rehman have been approved.

The meeting approved the appointments for the recruitment of food grains inspectors and supervisors by the food department.

The provincial minister directed the finance secretary to review the legal issues for bringing the distribution of aid among the beneficiaries from the Zakat and Ushr department under the Punjab Social Protection Authority. The Department of Information and Culture, after reviewing the policy, should justify the seats of article writers as the minister postponed the demand of hiring of the new article writers.

Other participants in the meeting included Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Economic Affairs Dr Salman Shah and secretaries of relevant departments.