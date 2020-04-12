UrduPoint.com
CM Lauds Industrialists, Traders' Role In Fighting Out Corona

12th April 2020

CM lauds industrialists, traders' role in fighting out corona

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday lauded the industrialists and traders community for extending maximum cooperation to the government in its endeavours to eradicate coronavirus pandemic across the province including Multan.

He expressed these views here in meeting with Khawaja Jalal-ud-Din Rumi, an eminent industrialist and head of Mehmood Group of industries. On this occasion, Rumi apprised the Chief Minister about the collective efforts being made with the government to effectively cope up with coronavirus situation in Multan.

Buzdar added the Punjab government valued the cooperation of philanthropists in high esteem as poor people were in dire need of their help. He urged the philanthropists and affluent people to extend maximum help and assistance to the people striving for their bread and butter in the prevailing situation.

He mentioned the Punjab government had undertaken all necessary measures to protect and safeguard lives of the masses and appealed to the citizens not to get out of their houses without genuine need or reason.

He emphasized that citizens by fully adhering to preventive measures could not only protect themselves but also the others. Coronavirus patients were being provided best treatment and healthcare facilities, he added.

The Chief Minister also commended those industrialists paying salaries and arrears to the labourer community in this hour of distress and their gesture was praiseworthy and worth emulating. He said, "Those fighting coronavirus on the front line are highly valuable and important for us and will never be left alone," he vowed.

Khawaja Jalal-ud-Din Rumi assured the Chief Minister that Mehmood Group of Industries was supporting government's efforts aimed at complete eradication of coronavirus pandemic from day one. "We have donated our part of share in the corona relief fund of Prime Minister Imran Khan and will continue to stand with the government in this hour of difficulty and distress," he resolved.

