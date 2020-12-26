'CM Punjab assures UBG of allocating land to 11 Chambers'

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assured the leadership of United Business Group (UBG) of allocating land for 11 Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCls) to establish their offices on top priority in line with the vision of Prime Minister to stimulate industrialisation in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assured the leadership of United Business Group (UBG) of allocating land for 11 Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCls) to establish their offices on top priority in line with the vision of Prime Minister to stimulate industrialisation in the country.

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President and UBG leader Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal Arain disclosed this to media here on Saturday. He added that he had a very fruitful meeting with the CM in the connection, while his younger brother MNA Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal Arain was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, briefing the UBG core committee Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik about this meeting, he said that it has been brought into the notice of Chief Minister that chambers of commerce and Indutry (CCIs) in 11 districts of Punjab do not have their own office buildings. Neither these CCIs have land to construct their buildings nor have resources to buy land from open markets, he maintained. These districts are Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Okara, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Jhelum, Chiniott, Attock and Vehari.

Chaudhry Zahid said that the CM gave patience hearing to to lawful demand of the UBG and vowed to address the genuine grievances of the business community. The Chief Minister issued on the spot directives to Provincial Secretary Industries, Commerce and Investment to proceed further on the matter and submit a report to him, Chaudhry Zahid added.

On this occasion, the UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik appreciated Chaudhry Iqbal's efforts for collective good of business community. He also hailed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for extending cooperation and facilitation to the trade, business and industry.

Meanwhile, the UBG Presidential candidate in FPCCI election Khalid Tawab, SVP candidate Abdur RaufMukhtar Arain and VP candidate from Punjab Pervaiz Lala hailed the CM decision for meeting the legitimate demands of the business community and hoped that he would continue his support for giving boost toeconomic activities.