UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'CM Punjab Assures UBG Of Allocating Land To 11 Chambers'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 02:06 PM

'CM Punjab assures UBG of allocating land to 11 Chambers'

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assured the leadership of United Business Group (UBG) of allocating land for 11 Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCls) to establish their offices on top priority in line with the vision of Prime Minister to stimulate industrialisation in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assured the leadership of United Business Group (UBG) of allocating land for 11 Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCls) to establish their offices on top priority in line with the vision of Prime Minister to stimulate industrialisation in the country.

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President and UBG leader Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal Arain disclosed this to media here on Saturday. He added that he had a very fruitful meeting with the CM in the connection, while his younger brother MNA Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal Arain was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, briefing the UBG core committee Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik about this meeting, he said that it has been brought into the notice of Chief Minister that chambers of commerce and Indutry (CCIs) in 11 districts of Punjab do not have their own office buildings. Neither these CCIs have land to construct their buildings nor have resources to buy land from open markets, he maintained. These districts are Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Okara, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Jhelum, Chiniott, Attock and Vehari.

Chaudhry Zahid said that the CM gave patience hearing to to lawful demand of the UBG and vowed to address the genuine grievances of the business community. The Chief Minister issued on the spot directives to Provincial Secretary Industries, Commerce and Investment to proceed further on the matter and submit a report to him, Chaudhry Zahid added.

On this occasion, the UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik appreciated Chaudhry Iqbal's efforts for collective good of business community. He also hailed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for extending cooperation and facilitation to the trade, business and industry.

Meanwhile, the UBG Presidential candidate in FPCCI election Khalid Tawab, SVP candidate Abdur RaufMukhtar Arain and VP candidate from Punjab Pervaiz Lala hailed the CM decision for meeting the legitimate demands of the business community and hoped that he would continue his support for giving boost toeconomic activities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Business Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Sahiwal Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Buy Sheikhupura Jhelum Khanewal Vehari Attock Chamber Market Commerce Media From Industry Top Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Two killed, two injured in road accidents

56 seconds ago

Rivers flow, reservoirs level report

1 minute ago

Volleyball matches held in bahawalpur

2 minutes ago

Pakistani envoy Munir Akram greets Pakistani, UN c ..

2 minutes ago

Two more patients fall prey to COVID-19 at Nishtar ..

2 minutes ago

Very cold weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.