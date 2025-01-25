CM Sindh, Rwanda High Commissioner Meet To Increase Bilateral Economic Ties
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah met High Commissioner Rwanda to Pakistan, Harerimana Fatao, and negotiated bilateral cooperation in different spheres including economy and trade through public and private sector.
High Commissioner Rwanda to Pakistan, Harerimana Fatao met the Chief Minister of Sindh , Syed Murad Ali Shah in Chief Minister, House Karachi and both sides stressed the need for focusing on a long term approach for increasing the bilateral relations in different sector of the economy,said a press release issued here on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh said that Rwanda is an important country in the African region, with which relations of our country are of great importance in the future and there is a need to speed up economic and trade activities between the two countries.
Murad said that there are vast business opportunities in the tea and coffee, pharmaceutical and textiles sector in Rwanda and Pakistan, for which the private sector of both countries has to come forward.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner Rwanda to Pakistan, Harerimana Fatao said that the annual Gross Domestic product (GDP) growth of Rwanda in last Fiscal Year, year 2024 was 8.2 percent, which is the fastest growing country in the region.
She said that Rwanda has processed by minimum 7% annual GDP growth for 20 years, which went up to a record 9.4% annual GDP growth in Fiscal Year, 2005 and 2019.
The envoy said that Rwanda is an emerging economy in the African region, with economic growth rates consistently positive and improving.
She said that due to its significant geographical position, Rwanda can be a gateway for Pakistan in the African region and Rwanda can play its due role in connecting Pakistan's trade with the East Africa and Southern Africa market.
As a liberalized economy, Pakistan can also get economic and trade benefits through the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) of the African region through Rwanda and the role of Sindh province and major commercial city Karachi is important in this regard
Recent Stories
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies
Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies
More Stories From Business
-
CM Sindh, Rwanda High Commissioner meet to increase bilateral economic ties5 minutes ago
-
Scholarship provided to 22 UAF students1 hour ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs200 per tola2 hours ago
-
CCP approves asset acquisition of Crescent Cotton Mills3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 202510 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 202510 hours ago
-
3 development schemes of Rs 20.59b approved21 hours ago
-
Pakistani Parliamentary delegation to visit Ireland, Austria21 hours ago
-
China play key role in Pakistan's digital transformation: Finance Minister23 hours ago
-
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment23 hours ago
-
Education promotion Govt's top priority in ‘Uraan Pakistan’: Ahsan Iqbal24 hours ago
-
Pak envoy identifies key areas to boost economic collaboration with Saudi Arabia1 day ago