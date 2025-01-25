Open Menu

CM Sindh, Rwanda High Commissioner Meet To Increase Bilateral Economic Ties

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 07:10 PM

CM Sindh, Rwanda High Commissioner meet to increase bilateral economic ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah met High Commissioner Rwanda to Pakistan, Harerimana Fatao, and negotiated bilateral cooperation in different spheres including economy and trade through public and private sector.

High Commissioner Rwanda to Pakistan, Harerimana Fatao met the Chief Minister of Sindh , Syed Murad Ali Shah in Chief Minister, House Karachi and both sides stressed the need for focusing on a long term approach for increasing the bilateral relations in different sector of the economy,said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh said that Rwanda is an important country in the African region, with which relations of our country are of great importance in the future and there is a need to speed up economic and trade activities between the two countries.

Murad said that there are vast business opportunities in the tea and coffee, pharmaceutical and textiles sector in Rwanda and Pakistan, for which the private sector of both countries has to come forward.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner Rwanda to Pakistan, Harerimana Fatao said that the annual Gross Domestic product (GDP) growth of Rwanda in last Fiscal Year, year 2024 was 8.2 percent, which is the fastest growing country in the region.

She said that Rwanda has processed by minimum 7% annual GDP growth for 20 years, which went up to a record 9.4% annual GDP growth in Fiscal Year, 2005 and 2019.

The envoy said that Rwanda is an emerging economy in the African region, with economic growth rates consistently positive and improving.

She said that due to its significant geographical position, Rwanda can be a gateway for Pakistan in the African region and Rwanda can play its due role in connecting Pakistan's trade with the East Africa and Southern Africa market.

As a liberalized economy, Pakistan can also get economic and trade benefits through the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) of the African region through Rwanda and the role of Sindh province and major commercial city Karachi is important in this regard

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

12 seconds ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

15 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects ..

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE

30 minutes ago
 Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

45 minutes ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

59 minutes ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

60 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival

1 hour ago
 Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

1 hour ago
 Qatar reiterates its support for international eff ..

Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious ..

MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia

1 hour ago
 “Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s te ..

“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies

1 hour ago
 Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2n ..

Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business