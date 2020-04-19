UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM, Trade Minister Discuss Mode Of Relief To Masses Under Ramazan Package

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

CM, Trade Minister discuss mode of relief to masses under Ramazan package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal discussed relief measures for people and mode of distributing financial assistance under Ramazan Relief Package, here at Civil Secretariat on Sunday.

On this occasion, Usman Buzdar said that deserving persons would be provided direct fiscal aid under Ramazan Package during the holy month. He also declared that Ramazan bazaars would not be set up in view of coronavirus pandemic. He asserted that indiscriminate stern action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers in the prevailing untoward situation. "I deem interests of my masses first and foremost as no one will be allowed to pick pockets of citizens," he emphasized.

The CM directed Aslam Iqbal to launch indiscriminate crackdown against profiteers and hoarders as they deserved no mercy. Those looting the masses by getting undue profits would find themselves behind the bars, he warned.

He stressed that artificial hike in prices of vegetables, fruit and pulses would not be tolerated at any cost. He further directed that prices and quality of essential edibles should be monitored regularly and their selling should also be ensured according to fixed price list. Buzdar said that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to implementation on price control mechanism.

The Chief Minister vowed, "We will take all possible steps to provide maximum relief to the masses."Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Aslam Iqbal apprised the CM that Punjab government was taking effective steps for provision of relief to the common man. He added, "We have chalked out an effective plan in order to maintain stability in the prices of essential items during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak." He assured that those found involved in hoarding and profiteering would be taken to task.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Man Price Sunday All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Institute for Heritage digitally celebrate ..

11 minutes ago

The &#039;10 million meals&#039; campaign compleme ..

26 minutes ago

National Ambulance launches campaign urging respon ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Culture records more than 4,000 remote worki ..

56 minutes ago

UAE continues to repatriate Emirati citizens and c ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches ‘One Million Ar ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.