CMA CGM Team Visits SCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh welcomed Deputy Regional Head/Regional CCO, CMA CGM, (Dubai) Omer Rishi on his visit to the Sialkot Chamber.

His team included GM/CEO CMA, CGM Pakistan Imran Bawani, CCO (Pakistan) Mahsin Mohammad and DY. Commercial Head (Pakistan), CMA CGM Pakistan Rashid Mehmood.

During an important meeting held at SCCI, VP SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh said that it was confidence building for the freight forwarder’s community of Sialkot that the CMA CGM team had arrived at the chamber and listened to basic market problems.

Mr. Sheikh also appreciated the positive steps taken by the management of CMA CGM, Pakistan.

Deputy Regional Head/ Regional CCO, CMA CGM, (Dubai) Omer Rishi thanked VP SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and all the participants for their presence. Omer Rishi gave a detailed overview of CMA CGM to the house. He said that the Red Sea situation was drastically

impacting global supply chains as initial reflection has been witnessed in Asia. He said that it was seemingly a simple change but triggered a drastic effect across the whole system.

Omer Rishi assured that CMA CGM would do everything to provide ease to consumers, but it would be very challenging.

In the end, VP SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh thanked the CMA CGM team for their visit and the valuable insights into the international supply chain situation.

