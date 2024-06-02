CMA CGM Team Visits SCCI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh welcomed Deputy Regional Head/Regional CCO, CMA CGM, (Dubai) Omer Rishi on his visit to the Sialkot Chamber.
His team included GM/CEO CMA, CGM Pakistan Imran Bawani, CCO (Pakistan) Mahsin Mohammad and DY. Commercial Head (Pakistan), CMA CGM Pakistan Rashid Mehmood.
During an important meeting held at SCCI, VP SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh said that it was confidence building for the freight forwarder’s community of Sialkot that the CMA CGM team had arrived at the chamber and listened to basic market problems.
Mr. Sheikh also appreciated the positive steps taken by the management of CMA CGM, Pakistan.
Deputy Regional Head/ Regional CCO, CMA CGM, (Dubai) Omer Rishi thanked VP SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and all the participants for their presence. Omer Rishi gave a detailed overview of CMA CGM to the house. He said that the Red Sea situation was drastically
impacting global supply chains as initial reflection has been witnessed in Asia. He said that it was seemingly a simple change but triggered a drastic effect across the whole system.
Omer Rishi assured that CMA CGM would do everything to provide ease to consumers, but it would be very challenging.
In the end, VP SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh thanked the CMA CGM team for their visit and the valuable insights into the international supply chain situation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Business
-
SAARC chamber felicitated on holding China-South Asia business symposium12 minutes ago
-
'Federal Tax Ombudsman sends viable budget proposals to FBR'12 minutes ago
-
CASA-1000 to be completed by end of this year 2024: Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan42 minutes ago
-
Govt to digitalize registration system of pesticides: Rana Tanveer2 hours ago
-
Vegetables, meat prices go higher in Bahawalpur3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 20247 hours ago
-
‘Govt can boost revenues by Rs40b with Optimized Tobacco Taxation’20 hours ago
-
Traders demand pragmatic steps for maintenance of law and order situation22 hours ago
-
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit23 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 per tola to Rs.240,30024 hours ago
-
Planning Minister visits Chengdu High Tech Development Zone24 hours ago