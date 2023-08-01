Open Menu

CMMC Reviews Measures Taken For Cotton Crop Amid Rains

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 08:19 PM

A meeting of the Cotton Monitoring and Management Committee (CMMC) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Cotton Monitoring and Management Committee (CMMC) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office.

The meeting was told about the measures taken for cotton crops under the current weather conditions.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Directors Agriculture, farmers, dealers of fertilizers and pesticides, representatives of pesticide companies, and agriculture officers were participated. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed that the proper care of the cotton field should be done.

He said that the concerned officers and staff should go to the field to inspect the cotton production and pest scouting should also be done in a better way. He further said that the cotton field should be monitored regularly. The landowners and farmers should be guided properly. He said that the agriculture extension teams are working in the field to guide the farmers. He said that steps have been taken against adulteration and overcharging of fertilizers. The meeting was told that 393 samples of fertilizers were sent to the laboratory, of which 10 were found to be substandard. As many as 37 FIRs have been registered for adulteration and overcharging of fertilizers.

