UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide, CEO EZDMC Discuss Problems Of Industrial Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 08:55 PM

CM's aide, CEO EZDMC discuss problems of industrial sector

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak held a detailed meeting with Advisor to Caretaker CM on Finance & Energy, Himayat Ullah Khan on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak held a detailed meeting with Advisor to Caretaker CM on Finance & Energy, Himayat Ullah Khan on Thursday.

The CEO KP-EZDMC briefed Himayat Ullah Khan on different Economic Zones/Special Economic Zones launched during the last three years.

He also highlighted the energy related initiatives taken by KP-EZDMC such as the solarization of Economic Zones and KP-EZDMC distribution and supply company.

The problems faced by the industrial sector in KP also came under discussion.

Talking to the CEO KP-EZDMC, the advisor appreciated the efforts of the company and assured full support on behalf of the provincial government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Government

Recent Stories

Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED1.7bn Thur ..

Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED1.7bn Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to start direct flights in Ma ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to start direct flights in May: Ambassador Kistafin

6 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asks int'l ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asks int'l community for collective acti ..

4 minutes ago
 KPT 6-red Snooker Tournament-2023 to begin tomorro ..

KPT 6-red Snooker Tournament-2023 to begin tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 US Must Stay Ahead of China, Russia in AI, Machine ..

US Must Stay Ahead of China, Russia in AI, Machine Learning - Cyber Command

4 minutes ago
 Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib Says Stolten ..

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib Says Stoltenberg Discussed Ukraine, Upcomi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.