PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak held a detailed meeting with Advisor to Caretaker CM on Finance & Energy, Himayat Ullah Khan on Thursday.

The CEO KP-EZDMC briefed Himayat Ullah Khan on different Economic Zones/Special Economic Zones launched during the last three years.

He also highlighted the energy related initiatives taken by KP-EZDMC such as the solarization of Economic Zones and KP-EZDMC distribution and supply company.

The problems faced by the industrial sector in KP also came under discussion.

Talking to the CEO KP-EZDMC, the advisor appreciated the efforts of the company and assured full support on behalf of the provincial government.