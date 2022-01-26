UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Directs Finalizing Formalities For Setting Up KP MMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Advisor to KP CM on Mines & Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai has directed the concerned authorities for completion of recommendations for KP Mines & Mineral Company within a period of one month and particularly the completion of homework regarding policy committee and hiring of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and other technical staff as soon as possible

He was presiding over a meeting regarding the Minerals Department here on Wednesday.Besides, Secretary Minerals Hamayun Khan, Director General (DG), Fazal Qadir, Chief Inspector Fazal Raziq and Commissioner Minerals & Labour Mujahid Ali Shah and other authorities were also present on the occasion.

The meeting also reviewed detailed amendments in the Marble Auction and Lease Act. The CM aide directed the officers of the department for keeping better coordination with lease owners and extension of cooperation to them.

