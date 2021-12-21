UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide Directs Speedy Completion Of UIP Tax Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:06 PM

CM's aide directs speedy completion of UIP tax survey

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman has directed the speedy completion of the survey of Urban Immovable Property (UIP) tax and including of new units in the system.

He issued these directives while presiding over a high-level meeting here at the Directorate General of Excise on Tuesday. Besides, Secretary Excise, Syed Iqbal Haider, Additional Secretary Musharraf Marwat, Director General (DG) Excise, Mahmood Aslam Wazir and regional directors and district tax officers attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the recovery of receipts made during the period of last five months (July-November) and performance of the department in detailed.

During the meeting, best performing directors and ETOs were appreciated and directed for the achievement of their assigned targets.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of the department head of the anti-narcotics campaign and directed for further activation of the Narcotics Control Wing of the Directorate.

The Advisor directed the expansion of the intelligence based anti-narcotics operation and particularly the cleansing of educational institutions of the menace of narcotics.

He further directed the provision of all kinds of facilities to taxpayers, vehicle owners and the general public. He was also given detailed briefing on illegal vehicles seized by the department and legal proceedings in that regard.

