CM’s aide emphasises coordinated liaison among industries’ subsidiaries

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordhir has emphasized on maintaining a coordinated liaison among the subsidiaries of the Department of Industries and Technical & Vocational Centres and Colleges at the local level

He has directed that all the sub-sectors of the industries should fulfil their responsibilities for service delivery in accordance with the guidelines of the government so the trading and industrial sectors could be put on the track of accelerated development to achieve the targets of the sustainable growth.

The Special Assistant issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting here on Tuesday at Civil Secretariat regarding the implementation of the targets given to the Industries Department and its sub-operational institutions in the light of the instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides, the Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Habib Ullah Arif, Additional Secretary Industries Rehan Gul Khattak, officiating Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Adil Salahuddin, Deputy MD SIDB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) representatives and other officers also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, a progress review of the implementation of the instructions given by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding industrial development in the province was presented by the authorities of the KP-EZDMC.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the overall performance of the SIDB, KP-BoIT and Industries Department and progress made towards the achievement of the targets.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant directed all sub-sectors of the department to fulfill their responsibilities regarding progress on the directives given by the KP Chief Minister within the stipulated timeline.

He said that the government is paying more attention to the development of the trading and industrial sectors as the overall economic development of the province lies in giving priority to these sectors.

He said that a coordinated mechanism between the technical education and all sub-sectors of the industries is essential to provide their services in further efficient manner and stressed for the establishment of an effective liaison among the field officers and technical education institutes.

