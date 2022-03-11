UrduPoint.com

CM's Aide For Restructuring SIDB's To Promote KP SME Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Commerce and Focal Person for Investment, Abdul Karim Khan has said that the restructuring of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) will help promote the SME sector in the province

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the restructuring of the SIDB here on Friday. Besides, Secretary Industries, Zulfikar Ali and Managing Director (MD) SIDB Syed Zafar Ali Shah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and CEO KP Board of Investment & Trade (BOIT), Hassan Daud Butt and the Director General (DG) Industries also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Special Assistant was given a detailed briefing regarding the restructuring of the board. The meeting also discussed matters relating to turning the board into a profitable entity.

The participants of the meeting were hopeful that the restructuring will help improve the output capacity of the board and help trigger industrial and commerce activities in the province.

