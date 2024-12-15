Open Menu

CM's China Visit To Fortify Trade Ties: LCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad has expressed the optimism that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's visit to China will foster closer economic and trade relations between Pakistan and China.

In a media statement issued here Sunday, he added that the visit would open new avenues for collaboration, particularly in trade, investment, and infrastructure. He noted that China has long been a valuable partner in Pakistan’s economic growth, and the visit would provide an opportunity to further enhance these ties.

“The visit of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz marks an important milestone in strengthening economic cooperation between Punjab and China.

We are hopeful that this will lead to significant business opportunities, particularly in manufacturing, technology, and exports.”

The LCCI President also highlighted the crucial role of the private sector in deepening bilateral relations and urged both governments to facilitate greater business exchanges and joint ventures. He expressed the confidence that the visit would not only benefit the local economy but also foster enduring partnerships between businesses in both nations.

Mian Abuzar Shad reiterated the Lahore Chamber of Commerce’s full support for the Chief Minister’s initiatives and expressed his belief that her visit would bring positive outcomes for the people of Punjab and Pakistan at large.

More Stories From Business