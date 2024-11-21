CM’s Weekly Health Camp At P&D Board
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Planning and Development board Punjab (P&D Board) Additional Secretary (Admin.) Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated the Chief Minister Punjab’s weekly health camp here Thursday.
Special Secretary (Operations) P&SHD Aon Abbas Bukhari, Additional Secretary (Admin) P&SHD Muhammad Hussain Rana, Deputy Secretary (Technical) Alamgir Rao, CEO Health Lahore Dr. Zohaib Hassan, and ADHE Ali Raza Mukhtar were also present.
Zaheer Jappa stressed that it was an incredible initiative of the Punjab CM to provide free medical examinations to general public as well as government employees.
He mentioned that after registration, employees of P&D Board could avail facilities of clinical history assessments, basic examinations, hematological screenings, diabetes type 1 and type 2 screenings, lung health and tuberculosis screenings, examinations for pregnant women, and children under 2 years of age. Patient counseling and medical guidance.
The health camp will remain operational till Friday.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Business
-
P&D Board launches innovative Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategy33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Oman discuss collaboration in IT, telecom sectors1 hour ago
-
LCCI, ANF organise seminar on 'Guidelines for Precursor Control'1 hour ago
-
Cutlery exports increase 14.41% to $21.386 mln in four months2 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase further by Rs.3,700 per tola3 hours ago
-
Secretary Energy KP assures redressal of employees’ issues3 hours ago
-
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins “Best Pavilion” award at Global Sourcing Expo5 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins “Best Pavilion” award at Global Sourcing Expo5 hours ago
-
Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister meets Rana Tanveer Hussain5 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago