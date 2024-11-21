Open Menu

CM’s Weekly Health Camp At P&D Board

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 07:20 PM

CM’s weekly health camp at P&D Board

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Planning and Development board Punjab (P&D Board) Additional Secretary (Admin.) Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated the Chief Minister Punjab’s weekly health camp here Thursday.

Special Secretary (Operations) P&SHD Aon Abbas Bukhari, Additional Secretary (Admin) P&SHD Muhammad Hussain Rana, Deputy Secretary (Technical) Alamgir Rao, CEO Health Lahore Dr. Zohaib Hassan, and ADHE Ali Raza Mukhtar were also present.

Zaheer Jappa stressed that it was an incredible initiative of the Punjab CM to provide free medical examinations to general public as well as government employees.

He mentioned that after registration, employees of P&D Board could avail facilities of clinical history assessments, basic examinations, hematological screenings, diabetes type 1 and type 2 screenings, lung health and tuberculosis screenings, examinations for pregnant women, and children under 2 years of age. Patient counseling and medical guidance.

The health camp will remain operational till Friday.

