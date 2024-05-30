CNDS Prioritize Automation, Digitization In Institution
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CNDS) is continuously undergoing a process of institutional reforms in which automation and digitization are the main priorities.
The CDNS reforms programme was approved by the Cabinet for structural changes in the prime institute in economic significance to provide better delivery service and equipped with modern tools for shifting from manual to innovative Information Technology (IT) services, the senior official of CNDS told APP here on Thursday.
He said that CDNS had the plan to unveil the reforms programme on World Saving Day, which is a future game plan for enhancing the institution's capacity.
Replying to a question, he said the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) had attained a target of Rs1.515 trillion in fresh bonds and achieved 85 percent of the annual target in the current fiscal year, from July 1 to May 26th.
The National Savings has set an annual target of Rs 1.742 trillion for the year 2023-24, in which it is encouraging that 85 percent of the target has been achieved, and it is hoped that National Savings will surpass its annual target this FY 2023-24, he said.
The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, he said.
He said this was an Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.
The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for the financial year (2021-22) which will promote savings culture in the country," he said. Given the current market trend in the country the ambitious target had been set to improve the savings culture further, he added.
The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new forms and innovations were being introduced. At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users," he added.
