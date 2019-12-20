UrduPoint.com
CNG Dealers Express Concern Over Gas Suspension To CNG Sector

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:56 PM

All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Dealers Association (APCNGDA) on Friday expressed concern over the decision of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) about suspension of gas supply to CNG stations in Punjab during the winter season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Dealers Association (APCNGDA) on Friday expressed concern over the decision of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) about suspension of gas supply to CNG stations in Punjab during the winter season.

APCNGA Central Chairman Ghiyas Paracha said CNG stations had started using expensive Regassified Natural Gas (RLNG) instead of local gas with the understanding that this sector would get uninterrupted supply, the Association's press release said.

Accordingly, the Chairman said, almost 1,100 outlets of CNG stations had deposited Rs 1.

2 million each as advance payment to ensure "continuous supply of gas but after depositing billions in the government kitty, the CNG sector has been once again deprived of the imported gas, whereas the same gas is being provided to the low tariff sectors."Paracha also criticized Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for CNG closure in Sindh, saying "It is totally unfair as they are operating on local gas, which is a provincial resource."With the closure of CNG stations, he said, the fares of public transport would increase and masses would suffer, besides smog factor would escalate after the closure of environment-friendly fuel of CNG.

