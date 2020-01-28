UrduPoint.com
CNG Outlets In Islamabad, Punjab To Open For 60 Hrs From Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:06 PM

CNG outlets in Islamabad, Punjab to open for 60 hrs from Wednesday

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations operating in Punjab and Potohar region including Islamabad would remain open for a period of 60 hours from Wednesday 8 am to Friday 8pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations operating in Punjab and Potohar region including Islamabad would remain open for a period of 60 hours from Wednesday 8 am to Friday 8pm.

"The CNG will be available in Punjab and Potohar region for consecutive 60 hours from Wednesday 8 am to Friday 8 pm and all the stations will remain operational during the period," All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Chairman Ghiyas Paracha said in a brief statement here on Tuesday.

Paracha said a mechanism was being devised to end gas load-shedding in Punjab and ensure uninterrupted supply to CNG stations there.

While, efforts were underway to open CNG outlets as per schedule across the Sindh province during next few days, he added.

