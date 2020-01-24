UrduPoint.com
CNG Outlets To Open For 36 Hours In Islamabad, Punjab On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations operating in Punjab and Islamabad would open for a period of 36 hours from Saturday 8 am to Sunday 8pm.

"All CNG [stations] will open in Punjab including isb [Islamabad] tomorrow [Saturday) at 8am and keep operating till Sunday 8pm," All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Chairman Ghiyas Paracha, said in a brief statement here on Wednesday.

Paracha welcomed the CNG outlets' opening and hoped that the sector would start getting regular supply of gas, seven days a week, soon.

He urged the government to curtail the gas load-shedding duration in Sindh to mitigate sufferings of the people attached with the CNG industry.

The association chairman said the CNG sector suffered a loss of around Rs 8-9 billion due to closure of the CNG stations.

