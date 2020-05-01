UrduPoint.com
CNG Price Reduced By Rs12.50 Per Litre In Islamabad, Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:30 AM

CNG price reduced by Rs12.50 per litre in Islamabad, Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) has announced to decrease the commodity price by Rs 9 per liter in Islamabad and Punjab, which would be effective from May 1.

New retail price had been brought down from Rs 84.50 to Rs 72 per litre, APCNGA Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said in a brief statement late Thursday night.

"The CNG price has been reduced after decline in rates of Liquefied Natural Gas in international market." The APCNGA leader suggested the government to abolish the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as it would help the consumers in getting inexpensive fuel.

He said the CNG price in Sindh and Balochistan was still Rs 123 per kilogram despite reduction in petrol and LNG rates.

He was of the view that expensive CNG would increase the petrol usage, causing surge in the oil import bill.

