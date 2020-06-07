UrduPoint.com
CNG Price Reduced By Rs7.5 Per Litre In Federal, Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Sunday announced to decrease the commodity price by Rs7.5 per liter in Federal capital and Punjab for the month of June.

"CNG price in Punjab and Islamabad, based on RLNG, has been reduced by around Rs 7.5 per litre with immediate effect," APCNGA Central Chairman, Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said in a brief statement after Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) significantly reduced the price of imported Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG).

Following the reduction, the commodity would be available at all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations of Islamabad and Punjab at new retail price of around Rs 64.5 per liter. The previous CNG rate was Rs 72 per litre, which after Rs 7.5 decrease, stood at Rs 64.5.

In Islamabad and Punjab, the CNG is sold in litres due to imported RLNG-based supply, while in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the commodity is sold in kilograms based on natural gas supply.

