UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CNG Price Reduced By Rs9 Per Liter In Islamabad, Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:44 PM

CNG price reduced by Rs9 per liter in Islamabad, Punjab

All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Friday announced to decrease the commodity price by Rs 9 per liter in Islamabad and Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Friday announced to decrease the commodity price by Rs 9 per liter in Islamabad and Punjab.

"New retail price will be at around Rs 84.50 per liter," APCNGA Central Chairman, Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, said in a press release.

He said the price reduction decision had been taken in view of the prevailing situation in the country and the decline in oil prices at international level.

Paracha said pricing of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) was based on three months average of the Brent, "which is to be transferred to us on April1, but we have taken this step before time to facilitate the consumers.

He hoped that the prices would be reduced on April 1, if the situation allowed.

The chairman said the association was also working in collaboration with the government for reducing the CNG prices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan.

"Hopefully, we shall announce good news for the local gas users as well." Meanwhile, Paracha welcomed the government decision of not increasing the price of locally produced gas, and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar in that regard.

He said the association was expecting drastic reforms in the gas sector in the coming days and all impediments in their swift implementation would be removed.

"With timely implementation of the reforms, the gas prices will come down, which will not only benefit the common man, but also help CNG and other industrial sectors in reducing rates of their commodities ."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad CNG Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Oil Man Price April Gas All Government

Recent Stories

Earth is our only home and preserving it is a join ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 157 billion ..

2 minutes ago

Couple to run Dubai balcony marathon to beat coron ..

2 minutes ago

Covid-19: Emergency services available for 24 hour ..

2 minutes ago

44 arrested during police crackdown in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.