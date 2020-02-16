UrduPoint.com
CNG Stations In Islamabad, Punjab Start Getting Uninterrupted Gas Supply

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:50 PM

CNG stations in Islamabad, Punjab start getting uninterrupted gas supply

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations, operating in Islamabad and Punjab, started getting uninterrupted supply from Sunday night after availability of sufficient gas in the system due to considerable decrease in the cold weather conditions.

"All CNG stations will remain open continuously in Punjab including Islamabad from tonight 24/7," All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha told APP.

He said the gas curtailment to CNG stations had almost come to an end. "It is because of availability of sufficient gas in the system, mainly due to decrease in the cold." Earlier, the chairman while talking to APP had expressed confidence that the commodity price would come down by Rs 10-12 per kilogram after arrival of private sector players in import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

"The association expects the arrival of private LNG cargoes in next few weeks as the government wants to shrink its footprint in the energy sector, which will help create an atmosphere of competition, stabilize the commodity supply to all sectors at competitive rates."He said the association was seeing Rs 10-12 reduction in per KG price of CNG with active participation of private sector in the LNG import, adding it was in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who wanted to bring down rates of different commodities.

With the private sector LNG import, the chairman said the gap between demand and supply of gas would come to an end and the CNG stations start working round the clock. "The association has been advocating for the involvement of private sector in import of LNG for the last two years, and now it is going to happen soon."

