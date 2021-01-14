UrduPoint.com
CNG Stations In Sindh To Remain Closed For 48 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:51 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :All Pakistan CNG Association has announced that CNG stations in Sindh will remain closed from 8 a.m of January 14 (Thursday) to 8 a.m of January 16 (Saturday) for 48 hours.

According to statement issued by General Secretary All Pakistan CNG Association Sindh Zone Sayed Wali Warsi here on Thursday, all CNG stations including those converted into RLNG will remain closed for 48 hours due to shortage of gas in the country.

Gas supply to the CNG stations will be restored on Saturday morning by Sui Southern Gas Company, Wali Warsi said.

