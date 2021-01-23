UrduPoint.com
CNG Stations To Reopen In Islamabad, Punjab From Sunday: Paracha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 08:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Central leader of All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha Saturday said the CNG stations would reopen, after almost 37-day closure, in Islamabad and Punjab from 06:00 a.m. Sunday.

The gas supply to CNG outlets in Punjab and Potohar region was suspended for the last 37 days due to shortage of the commodity in peak winter season, he said in a press statement.

"We are not yet confirmed that the CNG stations will remain open for what duration, but the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited has intimated us that the CNG stations are going to reopen in Punjab from Sunday at 6:00 a.

m.," he said.

Paracha was of the view that the public would get relief with availability of the CNG as all stakeholders including owners, employees of the stations and motorists faced great financial hardships during the supply suspension period.

He expressed the hope that the CNG sector would get uninterrupted supply in next winter season with the import of its own 'private' Liquefied Natural Gas.

