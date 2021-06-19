UrduPoint.com
CNPC Wins Bid To Develop Turkmenistan's Largest Gas Field

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

CNPC Wins Bid to Develop Turkmenistan's Largest Gas Field

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Chinese CNPC won the international contract for drilling in Turkmenistan's largest gas field, Galkynysh, Shahym Abdrakhmanov, the Turkmen deputy prime minister, said on Friday.

As Abdrakhmanov said during the video conference, CNPC's commercial offer was recognized as the most favorable.

The company assumes the responsibility to complete the works in 30 months.

CNPC will be paid for its services by annual supplies of 17 billion cubic meters of gas to China during three years.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow mentioned that Turkmenistan has "good experience with large Chinese companies," which work with the country toward "the realization of important projects in the energy sector."

Galkynysh is one of the largest gas fields in the world. Turkmenistan enters the top four countries with gas reserves along with Russia, Iran and Qatar.

