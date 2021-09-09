UrduPoint.com

Co-Chairs Of Russian-Israeli Economic Commission To Discuss Further Work Soon - Lavrov

Co-Chairs of Russian-Israeli Economic Commission to Discuss Further Work Soon - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The co-chairs of the Russian-Israeli intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation are to discuss the further work of this platform soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We are interested in holding a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation as soon as possible. The co-chairs are set to get in touch soon to agree on the further work of the mechanism in this and the next year," Lavrov said after the meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid.

The two sides also agreed to continue cooperation between public institutions and on investment projects and other initiatives that were negotiated before.

The joint Russian-Israeli intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation has been meeting since 1995. The previous meeting of the intergovernmental commission was held in November 2020 via video conference. In March, Russia and Israel reiterated their willingness to organize a commission meeting as soon as the epidemiological situation allows.

