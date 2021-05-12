COAS playing a central role in improving relations with KSA: Mian Zahid Hussain

Army Chief’s Afghan visit important, a country sabotaging peace process Gen, Bajwa steps to ensure rapid economic development

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th April, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa is playing a laudable role in improving relations with Saudi Arabia which is in line with the national interests.



Gen. Bajwa left for KSA a few days before the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Middle East situation and other security issues with Saudi officials in a cordial atmosphere.



Pakistan’s decision to remain neutral in Yemen conflict and KSA stance on Kashmir has dented bilateral relations to some extent which are not being repaired in the national interest which is beneficial for both sides, he added.



Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that now Pakistan will not try for aid but strive to boost exports to Saudi Arabia and continue its balanced foreign policy while focusing on the brotherly country.



He noted that Gen. Bajwa visited Kabul recently which was very important for the Afghan peace process as Pakistan has always preferred a political solution to the problem and opposed the use of force.



Chaos in Afghanistan results in turmoil in Pakistan therefore broad-based peace negotiations are imperative, he said, adding that peace in the neighboring country will increase the importance of Pakistan.



It will extend CPEC to other countries and Pakistan would be able to reach central Asian markets which will trigger growth and improve quality of life in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that another country is against the peace in Afghanistan as it will make that nation irrelevant therefore it is employing all the tactics to sabotage the peace process.