COLABS raises $2m in pre-series A funding, eyes expansion into Saudi Arabia

This latest investment brings COLABS' total funding to over $5 million, positioning the company for strategic expansion into Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2024) COLABS, Pakistan's premier venture-backed workspace platform, today announced it has raised $2 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Shorooq Partners, with participation from Saudi-based Waad Investment.

"This funding marks a pivotal moment for COLABS as we set our sights on the vibrant MENA market, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia's flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Omar Shah, co-founder and CEO of COLABS. "Our success in Pakistan has proven the strength of our model in fostering innovation and supporting startups. Now, we're excited to bring this blueprint to new markets, empowering entrepreneurs across the region and contributing to the dynamic growth of the MENA startup landscape."

Since its inception, COLABS has experienced rapid growth, increasing its revenue and workspace capacity fivefold while achieving net profitability. The platform now boasts over 5,000 seats across 10 locations and a team of more than 300 employees.

COLABS has established partnerships with over 250 ecosystem enablers, including Google Cloud, AWS, Redbull, and Spotify, and has supported hundreds of companies, including global corporations like EY, Endeavour, and Coca-Cola.

The company has also launched initiatives such as Pitch to Win and the Freelancer Fellowship program, further solidifying its role in the startup ecosystem. With its MENA operations established and company registration completed in Saudi Arabia, COLABS is poised to replicate its successful model in new markets.

Omer Zabit, Principal at Shorooq Partners, commented on the investment: "COLABS has demonstrated impressive growth, emerging as a key player in Pakistan's startup landscape despite local macroeconomic challenges. We are proud to support their next phase of growth as they expand into Saudi Arabia, one of the most exciting markets in the region."

As COLABS expands into Saudi Arabia, it aims to provide essential infrastructure and support for startups, freelancers, and entrepreneurs, mirroring its impactful presence in Pakistan.