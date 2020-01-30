Cold, dry weather likely in city on Friday

The Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature was expected to remain in the range of 09 to 11 degrees Centigrade with 35 to 45 per cent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Mainly dry weather with cool or cold night and misty or foggy morning was likely to prevail over upper parts of Sindh, whereas hazy or misty morning was expected in lower parts of the province over the next 24 hours.