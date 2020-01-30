UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold, Dry Weather Likely In City On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:51 PM

Cold, dry weather likely in city on Friday

The Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature was expected to remain in the range of 09 to 11 degrees Centigrade with 35 to 45 per cent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Mainly dry weather with cool or cold night and misty or foggy morning was likely to prevail over upper parts of Sindh, whereas hazy or misty morning was expected in lower parts of the province over the next 24 hours.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Weather

Recent Stories

Riversong-Yellostone Duo Redefining Smart Accessor ..

27 seconds ago

Philippines Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Orders to Take Measures to Support Beslan Re ..

6 minutes ago

Dacoits take away cash, jewellery from house

6 minutes ago

Poland's economic growth slows down

7 minutes ago

Greek Counterterrorism Force Arrests 3 Armed Anarc ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.