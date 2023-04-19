Cold Winter Can Empty German Gas Storage Tanks by January 2024 - Operators' Association

The current German government's efforts will no longer be adequate for refilling gas storing facilities, and they will be completely empty by January 2024 if the country experiences cold winter this year-end, the association of storage facilities operators, Initiative Energien Speichern of German (INES), said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The current German government's efforts will no longer be adequate for refilling gas storing facilities, and they will be completely empty by January 2024 if the country experiences cold winter this year-end, the association of storage facilities operators, Initiative Energien Speichern of German (INES), said on Wednesday.

INES' members are responsible for over 90% of gas storage capacity in Germany and around a quarter in the European Union.

"In case of cold temperatures, the gas storage tanks will already be completely emptied in January 2024, according to our calculations. The gas shortage cannot be resolved in the models. If cold temperatures occur, a consumption level that is based on current savings will probably no longer be fully covered," INES said in a report.

If the next winter is not so cold, it still may become very challenging to maintain the required filling level of 40%, according to the report.

Only warm weather will allow the moderate use of gas storage facilities, INES added.

"However, a glance at the coming winter shows that the gas supply security in Germany has not been restored yet. For the winter, it is of crucial importance to fill up the gas storage tanks and greatly reduce consumption when it gets cold," INES CEO Sebastian Bleschke said.

Bleschke also said the fact that additional gas infrastructure that can be rapidly engaged would be of great help in the coming winter.

In late March, the head of Germany's Federal Network Agency, Klaus Mueller, said that Germany may face gas shortages next winter, and companies and households will have to cut their consumption even further to avoid such scenario.