UrduPoint.com

Cold Winter Can Empty German Gas Storage Tanks By January 2024 - Operators' Association

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Cold Winter Can Empty German Gas Storage Tanks by January 2024 - Operators' Association

The current German government's efforts will no longer be adequate for refilling gas storing facilities, and they will be completely empty by January 2024 if the country experiences cold winter this year-end, the association of storage facilities operators, Initiative Energien Speichern of German (INES), said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The current German government's efforts will no longer be adequate for refilling gas storing facilities, and they will be completely empty by January 2024 if the country experiences cold winter this year-end, the association of storage facilities operators, Initiative Energien Speichern of German (INES), said on Wednesday.

INES' members are responsible for over 90% of gas storage capacity in Germany and around a quarter in the European Union.

"In case of cold temperatures, the gas storage tanks will already be completely emptied in January 2024, according to our calculations. The gas shortage cannot be resolved in the models. If cold temperatures occur, a consumption level that is based on current savings will probably no longer be fully covered," INES said in a report.

If the next winter is not so cold, it still may become very challenging to maintain the required filling level of 40%, according to the report.

Only warm weather will allow the moderate use of gas storage facilities, INES added.

"However, a glance at the coming winter shows that the gas supply security in Germany has not been restored yet. For the winter, it is of crucial importance to fill up the gas storage tanks and greatly reduce consumption when it gets cold," INES CEO Sebastian Bleschke said.

Bleschke also said the fact that additional gas infrastructure that can be rapidly engaged would be of great help in the coming winter.

In late March, the head of Germany's Federal Network Agency, Klaus Mueller, said that Germany may face gas shortages next winter, and companies and households will have to cut their consumption even further to avoid such scenario.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Shortage German European Union Germany January March May Gas Government

Recent Stories

China Denies Supplying Military Drones to Russia

China Denies Supplying Military Drones to Russia

4 minutes ago
 Illegal stock of 1700 sugar bags recovered

Illegal stock of 1700 sugar bags recovered

4 minutes ago
 US Authorizes Certain Transactions Involving Venez ..

US Authorizes Certain Transactions Involving Venezuelan State Oil Company Bond - ..

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court rebuts reports on lack of audit

Supreme Court rebuts reports on lack of audit

4 minutes ago
 Injured dacoit arrested, three escaped after encou ..

Injured dacoit arrested, three escaped after encounter in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi returns Supreme Court Pract ..

President Dr Arif Alvi returns Supreme Court Practice, Procedure Bill, 2023 unsi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.