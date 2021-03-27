UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collaboration Between Sialkot And Chinese Industry Urged

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:58 PM

Collaboration between Sialkot and Chinese industry urged

Speakers stressed the significance of cooperation between Sialkot and Chinese industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Speakers stressed the significance of cooperation between Sialkot and Chinese industry. They also put forward recommendations including making full use of the existing platform, establishing joint ventures, strengthening the collaboration of chambers of commerce, developing e-commerce, and increasing the scale of visits and exchanges on a webinar titled "Branding Pakistan: Complementarity through development of Innovative Export market of SIALKOT" under Online Innovation Summit Sialkot 2021 held on Thursday.

Hassan Daud Butt, CEO KP BOIT, said on the occasion that Sialkot has done tremendously well as an economic growth sample, however, some small gaps still need to be bridged. He requested Chinese entrepreneurs to consider the possibility of establishing joint ventures with Sialkot's industry, which has a wonderful setting and understanding of how to make the best of the environment.

Appreciating the contribution made by Chamber of Commerce in promoting economic development, Hassan Daud Butt proposed chambers between China and Sialkot to directly establish a mechanism, through which the process can move forward faster.

"IT skills should be added to enter a new era of artificial intelligence.

Computers and the internet will directly link some cottage industries to markets in China and elsewhere," Mr. Hassan added.

The importance of utilizing existing platforms to boost Sialkot exports was stressed by Peter Huang, Partner, CPEC Business Platform. He extremely maintained that the Pakistani Embassy and Consulates in China has given full play to its various functions and plays an important role in promoting bilateral trade cooperation. "Chinese entrepreneurs prefer to seek partners recommended by government agencies, and if government agencies get enough brand information, embassy or consulates will more easily recommend products to interested Chinese buyers or investors."Vaqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute of Pakistan, stressed that Sialkot's engagement in CPEC can be deepened. "Chinese delegations were not brought to Sialkot in large numbers, which hindered the growth of business-to-business partnerships. The business community sincerely hopes that when negotiating free trade agreements with China, they can get more consultation so that their products with competitive advantages can also enter China."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce China CPEC Sialkot Chamber Market Commerce Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation signs MoU with American ..

4 minutes ago

Burglars Ransack Storage Units Belonging to Beyonc ..

6 minutes ago

Parents should administer polio drops to children; ..

6 minutes ago

Johnson Decries 'Disgraceful' Attacks on Police Du ..

6 minutes ago

Saboor Aly's banghra wins fans' hearts on social m ..

18 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,885 new cases of COVID-19 in past ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.