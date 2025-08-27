Collaborative Efforts To Be Made For New Cargo/passenger Trains: Qaisar Gucha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Acting President Qaisar Shams
Gucha said on Wednesday that organized and collaborative efforts would be made
in consultation with all sectors concerned to start new cargo and passenger trains
to meet the needs of local business community.
He was addressing a coordination committee mandated to contact CEO Pakistan
Railways as a follow-up of the recent visit of Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi.
The meeting decided that a joint committee of FCCI, Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT),
Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) and
Customs would be constituted in addition to involving CEO Railways.
The committee would also formulate a strategy to start new passenger and cargo
trains from Faisalabad.
Chairman Coordination Committee Muzammil Sultan requested the FCCI to write
down a letter to the Pakistan Railways, suggesting that existing business and
cargo trains currently operating between Lahore and Karachi may be diverted
through Faisalabad.
Meanwhile, a joint meeting of FCCI, FIEDMC, Railways, FDTP and Customs
would be convened to construct a dedicated substation and platforms in M3 Industrial
Estate for the expeditious transportation of export and import cargo.
He said the FCCI should also write a letter to Chairman FIEDMC to accept
the membership of this committee.
Similarly, letters should also be written to the PR to revive the executive lounge
at Faisalabad Railways Station and restoration of quota in different trains for
FCCI members.
Mian Muhammad Latif, Executive Members Mirza Zahid Iqbal, Engineer Bilal Jamil
and Faisal Pracha were present in the meeting and gave their input.
