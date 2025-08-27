Collaborative efforts to be made for new cargo/passenger trains: Qaisar Gucha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Acting President Qaisar Shams

Gucha said on Wednesday that organized and collaborative efforts would be made

in consultation with all sectors concerned to start new cargo and passenger trains

to meet the needs of local business community.

He was addressing a coordination committee mandated to contact CEO Pakistan

Railways as a follow-up of the recent visit of Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi.

The meeting decided that a joint committee of FCCI, Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT),

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) and

Customs would be constituted in addition to involving CEO Railways.

The committee would also formulate a strategy to start new passenger and cargo

trains from Faisalabad.

Chairman Coordination Committee Muzammil Sultan requested the FCCI to write

down a letter to the Pakistan Railways, suggesting that existing business and

cargo trains currently operating between Lahore and Karachi may be diverted

through Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, a joint meeting of FCCI, FIEDMC, Railways, FDTP and Customs

would be convened to construct a dedicated substation and platforms in M3 Industrial

Estate for the expeditious transportation of export and import cargo.

He said the FCCI should also write a letter to Chairman FIEDMC to accept

the membership of this committee.

Similarly, letters should also be written to the PR to revive the executive lounge

at Faisalabad Railways Station and restoration of quota in different trains for

FCCI members.

Mian Muhammad Latif, Executive Members Mirza Zahid Iqbal, Engineer Bilal Jamil

and Faisal Pracha were present in the meeting and gave their input.