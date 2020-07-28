UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collapsed Diesel Tanker In Russia's Yakutia Saw No Inspections Since 1993 - Prosecutors

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 11:29 PM

Collapsed Diesel Tanker in Russia's Yakutia Saw No Inspections Since 1993 - Prosecutors

A spill of 4.7 tonnes of diesel in Russia's Yakutia Republic in June happened because the damaged fuel reservoir has not been examined for nearly 30 years, the prosecutor's office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) A spill of 4.7 tonnes of diesel in Russia's Yakutia Republic in June happened because the damaged fuel reservoir has not been examined for nearly 30 years, the prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

Diesel leaked from a tank with a capacity of 160 tonnes at a diesel power station in the village of Argakhtakh on June 21. The prosecutor's office specified that a criminal case has been opened under part 1 of article 254 of the criminal code of Russia (damage to land).

According to the prosecutors, the spill of diesel fuel occurred "as a result of untimely detection of deformations of the storage tank by officials of the Sakhaenergo" diesel power station.

"In the absence of a weld at the junction of the tank wall with the bottom, which led to the spread of defects and damage along its bottom, the issue of repairing the tank or replacing it has not been resolved.

Since 1993, internal and external inspections of the reservoir have not been conducted," the press release added.

In June 2020, just before the environmental disaster, employees of the diesel power plant conducted an inspection on paper only, as a result of which "defects and other breaches were not detected," the office went on.

In addition to criminal liability, Sakhaenergo will have to pay 210,000 rubles ($2,895) in administrative fines.

Subsequent inspections have revealed that the other 23 tanks at the power plant "are not surrounded by solid fireproof walls or earthworks, and their external and internal inspections are either not carried out at all, or conducted superficially."

The spill was localized on June 24. Now, the prosecutors are seeking to recover 4.5 million rubles in damages caused to the soil and the water body.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water Russia Tank June Criminals 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

1 hour ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

2 hours ago

UAEJJF raises value of prizes of next season’s l ..

2 hours ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.