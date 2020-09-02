UrduPoint.com
Collection Of Customs Duty For August Surpasses Target

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday said the collection of customs duty for the months of August 2020, surpassed target and also achieved the revenue target of customs duty assigned.

The FBR stated that outbreak of COVID-19 within country had caused administrative problems in collection of revenue,said a statement issued here.

However, Pakistan Customs has performed tremendously well towards achievement of revenue target of customs duty assigned for the month of August, 2020.

The customs duty target for the month of August was Rs 44.

3 billion, but an amount of Rs 45.9 billion was collected under the head of customs duty which is 3% more than the assigned target of the month.

During the first two months of current financial year, Pakistan Customs has collected customs duty amounting to Rs 93.9 billion against the assigned target of Rs 87.3 billion which is 7.5% more than the assigned target.

The revenue target has been achieved despite slow clearance of imported goods at Karachi port due to heavy rains and Muharram holidays in the last week of August 2020.

