'Collective efforts a must to overcome COVID-19 Pandemic'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher education and IT Raja Yasir Humayun on Wednesday said that collective efforts were direly needed to tackle the issue of second wave of COVID-19.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of Annual Report of Burki Institute of Public Policy at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), he said that collective efforts and collective decisions were a must to face the challenged posed by COVID-19.

People would have to show responsibility, he said and asserted that promotion of industry-academia linkages was a key to resolving social problems and uplifting the country's economy. He said that academia must come forward and play its due role.

Raja Yasir Humayun said academia was a main advisory body in all developed countries and the research being done at universities was not only being used by the industry but by the government institutions and policy makers as well.

Mian Tariq Misbah appreciated the government for taking smart measures to mitigate the spread of virus instead of putting the whole country at halt. "Pakistan heavily depended on regional and leading economies of the world. If there is a global economic recession then we cannot stay away from getting affected", he added.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry appreciated the efforts of Shahid Burki Institute of Public Policy for growing research culture in Pakistan.

Chairman Burki Institute of Public Policy Shahid Javaid Barki said the report provided an overview of the economic situation. This year's Annual Report is about the state of the economy in the context of coronavirus and its impact on the World and Pakistan.

The chairman said that BIPP's aim was to minimize this rationality deficit and produce leaders to bring tangible welfare gains for the citizens. Its board of Governors comprises eminent experts, economists, scholars, academia and development practitioners from public, private and non-governmental sectors. As such, BIPP represents a unique blend of expertise to enrich both upstream policy process and downstream implementation.

Burki Institute of Public Policy Vice Chancellor Shahid Najam, former LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, former EC Member Dr Shahid Raza, Government College University Lahore (GCU) VC Dr Asghar Zaidi, University of Lahore VC Maj Gen (retd) Obaid Bin Zikiriya, University of Central Punjab Pro-Rector Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, Fakhar Iqbal and Ejaz Sandu spoke on the occasion while Chairman of Burki Institute of Public Policy Shahid Javed Burki took part in the event through video link.