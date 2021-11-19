Collective efforts needed to help less-privileged: Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri said on Friday that taking care of less privileged people of the society is everyone's responsibility

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri said on Friday that taking care of less privileged people of the society is everyone's responsibility.

He was speaking at a function organized by Saya Welfare Foundation at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), while LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and Chairperson Saya Foundation Komal Saleem also spoke on the occasion. Former LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, Executive Committee Member Mardan Ali Zaidi, Mian Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan, Junaid Iqbal Janjua from Saya Foundation and people from different walks of life were also present.

The federal minister said, "It is our collective responsibility to serve the ailing humanity." He said that the business community is playing a fundamental role to generate business opportunities, employment for human resources and revenue for the government. He said that in 2014-15 when situation was critical for many of the businessmen and traders in different parts of the country, business community of Lahore warmly welcomed the brothers and supported them to the maximum.

He also praised role of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for promoting business activities in the country.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir in his address said that the social work is being carried out in almost every society of the world. The difference is that its scope is much wider and organized in the developing countries as compared to the developing ones. "It is a matter of great pride for us that Pakistan is one of the top countries in the world in terms of welfare activities. We have to keep this spirit alive," he added.

Mian Nauman Kabir informed the house that Lahore Chamber is well aware of its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), asserting that Lahore Businessmen Association for the Rehabilitation of Disables (LABARD) is working under the patronage of the LCCI. The chamber also supports to the Shalamar Hospital and other institutions.

The LCCI president appreciated Saya Foundation for doing good deeds for the welfare of ailing humanity and presented it a donation of Rs 500,000.