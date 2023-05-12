UrduPoint.com

Collective Efforts Vital To Boost Cotton Production : Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 09:56 PM

South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Captain (R) Saqib Zafar has said that the staff of Agriculture Department and farmers should strive for increasing cotton production

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Captain (R) Saqib Zafar has said that the staff of Agriculture Department and farmers should strive for increasing cotton production.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting of ongoing activities about cotton action plan 2023-24 on Friday.

During the briefing, it was told that 2.314 million acres cotton cultivation target had been set in Bahawalpur division this year, of which 1.445 million acres had been brought under cultivation so far , which is 62 percent of the total target.

On this occasion, Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that all the stakeholders should make sincere efforts to achieve desired results with regard to cotton production, adding that this would not only make farmers prosperous but yield positive results on country's economy.

He said that Punjab government was using all resources for technical guidance and support of farmers.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure strict monitoring of the quota of the respective districts under track and trace system for delivery of fertilizers.

Not only legal action would be taken against the dealers involved in illegal profiteering of fertilizers but their dealership license would also be cancelled, he added.

Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that production competitions would be organized to encourage the cotton farmers and winners would be given cash prizes.

