Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Collector Custom

A collective forum would be established to resolve the problems of importers and exporters regarding custom appraisement through mutual consultation, said Chief Collector Customs Appraisement Punjab Muhammad Sadiq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) A collective forum would be established to resolve the problems of importers and exporters regarding custom appraisement through mutual consultation, said Chief Collector Customs Appraisement Punjab Muhammad Sadiq.

Addressing the business community during a meeting in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that he has adopted an open-door policy to resolve the problems while a body would be formed with instructions to meet after every 15-20 days in order to settle the pending and critical issues.

He said that the problems falling within the mandate of this collectorate would be resolved instantly while policy related issues could be forwarded to FBR or government.

He quoted his previous posting and said that he has always tried to facilitate the upcountry imports and exports. He said, "Sometimes, we sacrifice major financial stakes for petty gains."

He said that the basic role of trade and industry is to generate jobs in addition to stabilizing the national economy. He said that upcountry importers have to pay double taxes in the form of road infrastructure development cess twice, first in Sindh and then in Punjab.

He said that the Lahore chamber has already taken up this issue and FCCI should also play its role to get rid of the double taxation.

About extension cases, he said that they have no need to visit offices as they would get a reply the next day after submitting the application.

He urged upon the Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT) to enhance its fleet of bonded carriers in addition to availing the facility of Pakistan Railways.

Earlier, President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq welcomed the guests and introduced Faisalabad and FCCI. He also pin-pointed some chronic customs related issues and appreciated the proposal to constitute a forum for the resolution of imminent issues.

He said that customs, chamber and clearing agents could be included in it in addition to the importers and exporters.

He further said that he would also convene a meeting of the stakeholders to discuss and segregate the procedural and policy related issues so that they could be taken up with the concerned quarters.

Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad conducted the question-answer session which was participated by Faisal Parcha, Imran Saeed, Muhammad Asim, Maqsood Akhtar Butt, Khurram Jahangir, Ayub Aslam Manj, Malik Abdul Jabbar, Hajji Muhammad Abid and Abdul Rauf.

Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered vote of thanks while Dr Khurram Tariq presented FCCI shield to Muhammad Sadiq Chief Collector Customs Appraisement Punjab.

The Chief Collector Customs recorded his impressions in FCCI Visitor’s Book.

Additional Collector Customs Naveed-ur-Rehman and Muzammil Sultan Chairman FDPT were also present during this meeting.