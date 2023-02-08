Collector Customs apprised about hindrances in Pak-Afghan trade

The newly appointed Collector Customs Appriasement, Ashfaq Ahmad was apprised about hindrances faced by businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The newly appointed Collector Customs Appriasement, Ashfaq Ahmad was apprised about hindrances faced by businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade.

The briefing was given by a delegation of businessmen which called on him at his office on Wednesday under the leadership of Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, President Frontier Customs Agents Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Senior Vice President PAJCCI, Khalid Shezad and office bearers of Frontier Customs Agents Association including Vice President Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, General Secretary, Mian Waheed Shah Bacha and Executive Member, Haji Muhammad Azeem accompanied, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

The delegation members welcomed Ashfaq Ahmad over assuming the charge and expressed the hope that he will work with mutual coordination of stakeholders of Pak-Afghan commerce and trade.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi informed Collector Customs about the problems being faced by businessmen at different Custom Stations at Torkhem, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, Angoor Ada, Aza Khel, Peshawar Dry and Airport.

Zia gave a detailed briefing about issues causing hindrances in trade at these custom stations and dry ports.

He said Pakistan Railways is not made operational at Aza Khel dry port for the last 15 years as a result of which export from Peshawar through railway is completely stopped.

Talking to the delegation members, Collector Customs held out assurance of resolution of problems being faced by business community on priority basis.

He also informed that a letter has also being sent to Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) about issues pertained to businessmen at Azhakhel Dry port.

He thanked the delegation members and reiterated his assurance of giving due consideration to resolution of problems causing impediments in Pak-Afgan trade.